Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.26. The company has a market capitalization of $565.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

