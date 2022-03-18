Lutz Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,217 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 49,187 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $74.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.75.

