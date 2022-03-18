YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.47 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

NYSE HD opened at $336.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.76 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $351.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

