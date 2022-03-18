YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $211.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.29 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

