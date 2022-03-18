Bridge Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,260 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.54. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.31 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

