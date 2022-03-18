Newfound Research LLC Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hershey makes up approximately 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,013,059 shares of company stock valued at $205,959,229 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $206.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.39. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $153.94 and a one year high of $216.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

