Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 961,288 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 961,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,491,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $147.06 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

