First PREMIER Bank Sells 304 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

