First PREMIER Bank Sells 700 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $124.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.71%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

