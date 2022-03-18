JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Purchased by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 8.3% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Newfound Research LLC owned 2.54% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMOM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMOM opened at $43.05 on Friday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50.

