First PREMIER Bank Has $172,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $77.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

