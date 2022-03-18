Newfound Research LLC Buys 267 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.28 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

