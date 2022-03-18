First PREMIER Bank Sells 295 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,925 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

