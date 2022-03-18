Kristin S. Rinne Purchases 10,300 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) Director Kristin S. Rinne bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $16,377.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 549,820 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

