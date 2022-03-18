LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 33.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $527.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.
LX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.
LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LexinFintech (LX)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.