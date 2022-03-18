LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 33.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $527.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

LX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 164,668 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 779,220 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 829.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,215 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,125,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 430,717 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $3,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

