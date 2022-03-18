Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Director Douglas Martin Holtby Sells 4,821 Shares

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total transaction of C$285,077.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at C$2,551,976.99.
Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$60.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.18 billion and a PE ratio of 28.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.00. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$45.76 and a 1 year high of C$64.63.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
