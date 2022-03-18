Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Director Douglas Martin Holtby Sells 4,821 Shares

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total transaction of C$285,077.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at C$2,551,976.99.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$60.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.18 billion and a PE ratio of 28.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.00. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$45.76 and a 1 year high of C$64.63.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.