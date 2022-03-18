Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.56.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $138.03 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 32,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 443,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,820,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

