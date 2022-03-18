Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,289,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 709,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 104,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 135,038 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,618,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 90,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

