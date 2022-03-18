Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $456.61

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 456.61 ($5.94) and traded as low as GBX 397.50 ($5.17). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.27), with a volume of 119,885 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOTC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.59) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.06) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.50) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £569.72 million and a PE ratio of 41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 455.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 456.12.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.