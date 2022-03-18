Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $456.61

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTCGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 456.61 ($5.94) and traded as low as GBX 397.50 ($5.17). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.27), with a volume of 119,885 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOTC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.59) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.06) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.50) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £569.72 million and a PE ratio of 41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 455.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 456.12.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.