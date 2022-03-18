-$0.24 EPS Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 305.33% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XERS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

