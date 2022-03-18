Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Up 17.6% in February

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.