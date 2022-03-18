Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Declines By 15.6%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 678,600 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 804,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 130 shares of company stock valued at $2,993. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $24.82 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

