SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.19

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $2.97. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 9,364 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.
SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter.
SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.
