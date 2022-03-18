NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,687.18

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,687.18 ($21.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,720 ($22.37). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,685 ($21.91), with a volume of 34,432 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £804.46 million and a P/E ratio of 155.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,683.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,697.58.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.