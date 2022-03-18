The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $132.09

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.09 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 138.40 ($1.80). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 137.20 ($1.78), with a volume of 7,270,290 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

