Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.13

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.13 and traded as low as C$10.00. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.09 million and a P/E ratio of -8.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

