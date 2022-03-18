Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Drops By 22.1%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 743,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRNQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Greenpro Capital by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 734,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenpro Capital by 2,082.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 515,119 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Shares of Greenpro Capital stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Greenpro Capital has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.