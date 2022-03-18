Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 307,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waterdrop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of WDH stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Waterdrop has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Waterdrop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.