Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $82.87

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$82.87 and traded as low as C$77.31. Cogeco shares last traded at C$77.34, with a volume of 7,822 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.78.

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$745.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 10.0375589 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.