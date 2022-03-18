Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Update

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 382,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

