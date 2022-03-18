First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. NorthWestern makes up approximately 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.22% of NorthWestern worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NorthWestern by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.05 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NorthWestern Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.