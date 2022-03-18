Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) CEO Gaylon Morris Acquires 10,000 Shares

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) CEO Gaylon Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SUNW opened at $2.96 on Friday. Sunworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the third quarter worth $172,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunworks during the third quarter worth $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunworks by 20.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sunworks during the second quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sunworks during the third quarter worth $85,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

