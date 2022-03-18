Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) CEO Gaylon Morris Acquires 10,000 Shares

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) CEO Gaylon Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SUNW opened at $2.96 on Friday. Sunworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About Sunworks (Get Rating)
Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.
