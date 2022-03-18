Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD) Insider Paul Diperna Purchases 10,000 Shares

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) insider Paul Diperna acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of OTC:MODD opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.54. Modular Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $19.50.
Modular Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
