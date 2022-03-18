Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) CEO Andrew George Rickman Sells 12,301 Shares

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $47,973.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RKLY stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $16,234,000. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

