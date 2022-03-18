Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas Sells 435 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
K Christopher Farkas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.90.
NYSE:CW opened at $148.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.13. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $162.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.
CW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,364,000 after buying an additional 49,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 54,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 619,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 514,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.
