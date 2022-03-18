Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rallybio in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.94). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rallybio’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rallybio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 9,889.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Stephen Uden purchased 5,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620.
About Rallybio (Get Rating)
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
