Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 15,065 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

ISTB stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

