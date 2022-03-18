Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,690.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 498,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

