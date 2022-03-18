KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

STLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $81.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,835,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after acquiring an additional 776,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $43,651,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

