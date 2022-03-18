Marquette Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

