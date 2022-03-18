JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $12.98 on Friday. JOANN has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $534.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JOAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73,416 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

