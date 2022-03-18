Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Sells C$105,494.41 in Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,023.24.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$23.15 on Friday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.31 and a 12-month high of C$29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.07.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

