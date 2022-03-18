Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer Sells 1,035 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $161.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.61. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $287.44.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Okta by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $240,716,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.