360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Tony Pitt Acquires 206,501 Shares

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Rating) insider Tony Pitt bought 206,501 shares of 360 Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$190,806.92 ($137,271.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61.

About 360 Capital Group (Get Rating)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

