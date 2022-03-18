Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.35 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at C$8,695,908. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

