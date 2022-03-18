Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 637 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $405.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.14 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.