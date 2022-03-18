Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $263,000.

BSCN stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $21.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49.

