Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Reduced by KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $130.44 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average of $145.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

