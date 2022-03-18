The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €39.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDIGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UTDI. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.28 ($47.55).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €30.49 ($33.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €32.85 and its 200-day moving average is €33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. United Internet has a 52 week low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 52 week high of €37.72 ($41.45).

United Internet Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.