The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €39.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UTDI. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.28 ($47.55).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €30.49 ($33.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €32.85 and its 200-day moving average is €33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. United Internet has a 52 week low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 52 week high of €37.72 ($41.45).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

