SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Posts Earnings Results

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 182.14%. SOPHiA Genetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $8.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. SOPHiA Genetics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SOPH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SOPHiA Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

